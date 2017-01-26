Butch Trucks’s Death Reportedly Suicide

By Radio.com Staff

The death of Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks in West Palm Beach was a suicide, according to police records, reports the Miami Herald.

Authorities have only said so far that Trucks’ death was under investigation, and that foul play wasn’t suspected, but the transcript of a frantic call made to West Palm Beach Police about 6:00 p.m. Tuesday provides the details of Trucks’ death at his home in West Palm Beach’s waterfront Villa Del Lago complex.

A female caller who is unidentified on the transcript, but described as “hysterical” (and is believed to be Trucks’ wife, Melinda), dialed 911 and told the dispatcher that her “husband just shot himself” with a pistol.

Although he was breathing when police arrived, he expired seconds later as the dispatcher concluded the call by noting a “Signal 7,” which is police code for a dead person.

Police refused to comment, but put out a statement confirming that Trucks died in his condo, and investigators did not suspect foul play despite the fact the incident officially still is under investigation.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy Wednesday, but the results won’t be known for weeks.