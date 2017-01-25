Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "She Bop" by Cyndi Lauper

Showering Too Often May Be Hazardous To Your Health

January 25, 2017 9:45 AM
Filed Under: health, hygiene, shower

By Sarah Carroll

Time to fess up…how often do YOU shower?

Maybe you’re a once-a-day kind of gal? Twice if you hit the gym.

Or perhaps you’re a little more lax with your routine…5 times a week?

And then there are those who somehow manage to get through the week with just 2 or 3 showers. Gross!

But maybe, JUST MAYBE, the shower procrastinators had the right idea this entire time.

According to researchers at the University of Utah, over-showering can take its toll the human microbiome.

We need a healthy amount of bacteria and viruses in our system. It makes our immune system stronger. Showering too often disrupts “our microbial ecosystems and can cause disease,” the study explains.

Researchers based some of their findings on the people of Yanomami village in the Amazon, who didn’t have any “previous contact with Western people.” They possessed a “microbiome with the highest diversity of bacteria and genetic functions ever reported in a human group.”

Scientists did not reveal the magic number of showers we should take per week, but concluded that “westernization significantly affects human microbiome diversity.”

Click HERE to learn more about the study.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live