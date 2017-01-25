Ridiculous Super Bowl 2017 Prop Bets

By Sarah Carroll
The Super Bowl goes down in 11 days, but you can already start placing your bets!
There’s something for everyone, even if you’re not a football fan.
What color hair will Lady Gaga have during the halftime show? How often will ‘Deflategate’ be mentioned? And how many times will supermodel Gisele Bundchen appear on the screen supporting her husband Tom Brady?
Bookmaker.eu has already released its list of prop bets for Super Bowl 51. Check out the highlights below:
Number of times “DeflateGate” is said during the broadcast
Over 2.5 (-115)
Under 2.5 (-115)
Number of times “dynasty” is said during the broadcast
Over 3.5 (-130)
Under 3.5 (+100)
Will Joe Buck or Troy Aikman mention that Tom Brady was drafted in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft during the broadcast?
Yes -170
No +135
Will Lady Gaga have a wardrobe malfunction that “must expose an intimate part of the body?”
15-1 odds
Lady Gaga’s hair color
Blonde/Yellow -170
Brown +200
Green +1000
Pink +1500
White +1500
Blue +1500
Purple +2000
Orange +2000
Will Lady Gaga perform on the roof of the stadium?
12-5 odds (about 29%)
How many times will Lady Gaga mention “Trump” during the halftime show?
9-5 odds (about 35%)
Which song will Lady Gaga sing first during the halftime show?
Bad Romance -115
Born This Way +800
The Edge of Glory +900
Just Dance +1100
Applause +2000
Poker Face +2500
Paparazzi +3000
Field – Any Other Song +165
How many commercials will Peyton Manning appear in during the broadcast?
Over/under 1.5 commercials
How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown during the broadcast?
Over/under 1.5 times
Odds that Joe Buck or Troy Aikman will mention Tom Brady was drafted in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft during the broadcast
1-2 odds (about 66%)
Odds on Bill Belichick’s hoodie color in the Super Bowl:
Blue: 3/4
Grey: 5/3
Red: 9/1
No hoodie: 9/1