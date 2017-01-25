Lisa Loves Showbiz: Paris Jackson Opens Up In Very Personal Rolling Stone Interview

Paris Jackson is on the cover of Rolling Stone Magazine and for the first time, she’s talking.

In this rare, in-depth interview, Paris Michael-Katherine Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, says she believes her dad was murdered.

She does not think the drug, Propofol, and it’s misuse killed her dad.

She believes it was a set up, and that Dr. Murray was a patsy.

Paris tells the magazine why she thinks this-

“Because it’s obvious, and all arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bull s***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a total setup. It was bull s***.”

Paris says Michael would drop hints about people being out to get him, and at some point she says he told her, “They’re going to kill me one day.”

Paris is now seeking justice but says, “It’s a chess game, and I’m trying to play the chess game the right way and that’s all I can say.”

That’s not all she’s worried about! Jackson is also worried about Justin Bieber.

She tells the magazine that she is “scared” for the Biebs after seeing him perform at a recent concert.

Paris says she “felt terrified” for him because he appeared exhausted. Just going through the motions, which reminded her of her dad and how exhausted he was during his This Is It comeback tour.

One more shocking fact she revealed, she has more than 50 tattoos (nine of which are dedicated to her dad).

She revealed that the others are mostly to cover up track marks from drugs, which she said she started using in seventh grade to cover up her depression and anxiety.

Paris is now sober, and says she is “a completely different person.”