Lisa Loves Showbiz: Britney Spears Is Not Happy About Lifetime’s Unauthorized Biopic

January 25, 2017 9:06 AM By Lisa Stanley
Britney Spears is not a happy camper this morning, after a trailer for an upcoming unauthorized biopic about her life has been released.

Lifetime’s two-hour movie, Britney Ever After, will span Spears’ early career as a young girl in Louisiana to her high profile relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline.

The trailer features Natasha Bennet, the Australian actress who is portraying her in the film.

It’s kind of sad to see the head-shaven Spears, which happened during her epic meltdown.

According to Lifetime, Britney Ever After, will tell a tumultuous story of Spears’ rise to fame, fall from grace, and her eventual triumphant resurrection.

You will see paparazzi snapped shots, reenactments of her wedding, and much more.

Britney fans are not happy, and neither is Britney, whose people say “She was not involved in any way, shape or form, nor does it have her blessing.”

Britney Ever After airs February 18th on Lifetime.

