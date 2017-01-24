Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor Contestants Head To Wisconsin

Last night’s Bachelor episode kicked off with a rose ceremony and of course, Corrine got a rose.

In true villain style, the troublemaker rubbed it in the girls faces.

See the video here.

She is not well liked, and it is no wonder why.

Later in the episode, it was off to Nick’s hometown in Wisconsin, where the dates began.

First up was his one-on-one, which was not with Corrine, but with Danielle L., who was the only one to meet Nick’s mom.

Watch out for her and Raven, who also scored the one on one date.

Poor Corrine got stuck on the group date, which went to a dairy farm. Not her idea of fun-

You can see why the other girls are not digging her, but she doesn’t care because this is a competition.

It’s on! We’ll see if Corrine’s behavior gets rewarded with a rose next week, or if she gets the boot.

Stay tuned….