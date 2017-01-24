Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘La La Land’ Sang And Danced It’s Way To 14 Oscar Nominations

We have not had this much momentum in over 20 years.

It broke records at the Golden Globes, and now La La Land has sang and danced it’s way to 14 nominations, tying the all-time record with Titanic and All about Eve.

Moonlight also shined, with nine nominations in total, including Best Picture and Best Director.

Fences also raked in a lot of nominations, looking to erase the memories of last year’s hashtag #OscarsSoWhite.

Meryl Streep broke her own record, with 20 total Oscar nominations by a performer.

The next highest number of nominations for a performer is 12, held by Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson.

A few snubs. Taraji P Henson was overlooked for her role in Hidden Figures and Denzel Washington snubbed in the directing category for Fences.

The 89th Academy Awards will be on ABC February 26th, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Here is the full list of nominations-

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight



Best Adapted Screenplay



Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper