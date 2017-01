By Madeline Spear

Our very own Gary Bryan got a hold of previously unreleased George Michael songs.

The late, great, George Michael, had recorded duets with Elton John and Janet Jackson that have never been aired on the radio before.

The album, Trojan Souls, includes the tracks “This Kind of Love,” a duet with Elton John, “One Day I’ll Know,” and a duet with Janet Jackson simply titled “Janet Jackson’s Song.”

Check out the samples here-