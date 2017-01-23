VIDEO: Pro Jet Skier Rides Through Flooded Fullerton Street

January 23, 2017 5:54 PM
Filed Under: Jet Ski, Storm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Sunday’s torrential downpour in Southern California provided just the right conditions for a professional jet skier to try riding some uncharted waters — in his own neighborhood.

Mark Gomez, a jet skier known primarily for his wave-jumping stunts in the ocean, said on Facebook he and brother Phillip had been waiting years for a rainstorm heavy enough to fill Gomez’s Fullerton street.

When the moment seemed opportune, they went for it.

Gomez said he was able to ride almost the entire way up his street on his first attempt, before having to stop due to a parked car in his path.

In his second attempt, Gomez said he got almost as far before clipping the curb.

“Thankfully my chin cushioned the blow,” he said in his Facebook post.

