SoCal Gas Issues Advisory Urging Residents To Conserve

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Amid the cold temperatures and scattered showers, Southern Californians were urged to conserve natural gas starting Monday morning.

Southern California Gas Company urged residents to lower their thermostats to 68 degrees, use cold water in washing machines where possible and wait at least a day to use major natural gas appliances.

“Because we don’t have use of Aliso Canyon this year, there’s increased risk of shortages,” SoCal Gas spokeswoman Melissa Bailey said.

The advisory is in place until further notice.