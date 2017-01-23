Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Here Comes The Rain Again" by Eurythmics

Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor’s Corrine Olympios’ Mom Blames Editing For Turning Daughter Into The Villain

January 23, 2017 9:34 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Corrine Olympios, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Nick Viall, The Bachelor

Has The Bachelor gone too far?

That’s the question this morning, after critics say “it’s the raunchiest season ever” and blame Corrine Olympios.

Wonder why?

Take a look at Corrine and the whipped cream night-

According to Olympios’ mom, producers have been pushing her to be the bad girl.

Yesterday, Corrine’s mom, Peri, spoke to TMZ and came out swinging-

Well, you heard mom clearly defending her daughter.

She also has words for Bachelor fans taking shots at her or her daughter, she says she will find you and so will the police if you harass her or her daughter.

