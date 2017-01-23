Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor’s Corrine Olympios’ Mom Blames Editing For Turning Daughter Into The Villain

Has The Bachelor gone too far?

That’s the question this morning, after critics say “it’s the raunchiest season ever” and blame Corrine Olympios.

Wonder why?

Take a look at Corrine and the whipped cream night-

According to Olympios’ mom, producers have been pushing her to be the bad girl.

Yesterday, Corrine’s mom, Peri, spoke to TMZ and came out swinging-

Well, you heard mom clearly defending her daughter.

She also has words for Bachelor fans taking shots at her or her daughter, she says she will find you and so will the police if you harass her or her daughter.