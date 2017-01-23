Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Celebrate One Year Anniversary In Mexico

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their one year anniversary this weekend, first at Disneyland with Gwen’s three kids, then it was off to Mexico where Blake performed with country crooner, Luke Bryan.

On the heels of their year anniversary, Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, decided he would speak about their break-up.

Two years later, Gavin says divorce was not what he wanted. He tells The Sun’s fabulous magazine,

“We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovey 20 years and we have three amazing children together. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”

He also admits divorce was one of the most painful things he had to go through in his life since he did not want it.

Rossdale also said, “For me, it was about being solid for the kids and silent but respectful for Gwen, that’s what I’ll be forever.”

While Gwen and Blake celebrate a year, Gavin says he has not dated and is still single, but his kids would like him to have a girlfriend.

For the record, Gavin was allegedly caught with the nanny, whom he was reportedly having a three year affair with.