Kit Kats STUFFED With Cookie Dough is A Reality

By Crystal Zahler

2017 must be a great year, because Kit Kats stuffed with cookie dough is happening!

Now you don’t have to pretend you’re making cookies, when in reality all you want to do is eat the batter, because it’ll be in these Kit Kats!

There is one catch of course… just like the Oreo Cadbury Eggs, this was seen in Canada and hasn’t popped up in the United States yet. You could buy one of these candy bars on Amazon for $25, but yikes! We’ll leave that one up to you.

We are still holding out hope though that these delicious cookie dough stuffed chocolate wafers will make their way over to the U.S. soon!