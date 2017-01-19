Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Everything She Wants" by Wham

Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘This Is Us’ Renewed For Two More Seasons And ‘Will and Grace’ Reboot Announced

January 19, 2017 8:50 AM By Lisa Stanley
NBC’s big hit show This is Us, has been renewed for two more seasons.

Rarely does a network do that, but in this show everything comes in threes – babies and seasons.

The heart-warming drama starring Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Chris Sullivan, is the breakout hit of the fall for the peacock, earning three Golden Globes, including one for Best Drama.

NBC is also bringing back another fan favorite, Will and Grace. It’s officially a go to reboot the 90’s hit series.

The 10 episode comedy will bring back the original cast, Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

The series is set for 2017-18 broadcast season.

Will and Grace ran for eight seasons, and scored 16 Emmy wins out of 83 nominations.

However, fans questioning how a revival will work.

If you can’t remember, here’s what happened in the finale.

The show jumped ahead 20 years with best friends, Will and Grace, reuniting for the first time in 18 years as they move their children into their college dorms.

The problem is, that scene takes place in 2026, and the revival takes place in 2017.

Guess we will have to wait to see how they handle that.

