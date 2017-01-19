Lisa Loves Showbiz: People Boycott ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ After Video Of Terrified German Shepherd Surfaces

Hollywood is in an uproar over a video TMZ posted yesterday, showing what appeared to be animal abuse, on the set of Dennis Quaid and Josh Gad’s new movie, A Dog’s Purpose.

The movie is being billed as a “children’s dramedy” and promises an adorable romp.

The film is about a golden retriever who is reincarnated time and time again as a German Shepherd, a corgi, and a St. Bernard.

It was the German Shepard who didn’t want to perform his stunt, and after TMZ posted the video of the dog struggling, some people are now promising to boycott the movie. The video has prompted an investigation into it’s filming.

In the video, Hercules the German Shepherd, appears scared and is leaning away from the turbulent white water, and struggles to escape his handlers grasp.

You can even hear one of the guys off screen say “Just gotta throw him in.”

Take a look-

Eventually, the dog was shoved in the water but still would not perform and kept trying to get out of the water.

The movie production company Amblin Entertainment released a statement,

“While we continue to review the circumstances shown in the edited footage, Amblin is confident that great care and concern was shown for the German Shepherd Hercules as well as all the other dogs on set. Hercules was comfortable doing the stunt in rehearsal, but did not want to perform the stunt on the tape day so they did not film that shot.”

Peta is now calling for a boycott of the film.

Co-star Josh Gad says he was scared and saddened to see the video and has also asked the production company for an answer.

The movie is due out January 27th.