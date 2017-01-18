Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Young Turks" by Rod Stewart

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s Birth Mother Wants Contact With Her

January 18, 2017 8:08 AM By Lisa Stanley
This was only a matter of time.

It took twelve years, but the biological mother of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, has suddenly popped-up and is asking to speak to her twelve-year-old daughter.

Zahara was adopted by Angelina when she was just six months old.

Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, who is 31 and lives in Ethiopia, spoke to the Daily Mail online and told them, “I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak wither. I do not want her back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.”

She admits that Angelina has been more of a mother to her than she ever was, but it doesn’t mean she doesn’t miss her.

Lebiso added that she thinks about her everyday and longs to hear her voice or see her face. She says she just wants to celebrate a birthday with her.

The birth-mother hasn’t had any contact with Zahara since she gave her up for adoption.

According to Daily Mail, Angie and Brad were unaware that the mother was alive because they say they were told Zahara was orphaned when they adopted her in 2006.

The biological mother says if she had her chance today, she would have kept her.

