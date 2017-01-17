Lisa Loves Showbiz: Things Are Heating Up On ‘The Bachelor’

The Bachelor is back, and this time (or should I say for the third time) he’s back!

Nick Viall is finally getting serious about his search for true love. Even going as far as enlisting the Backstreet Boys for assistance on last night’s episode.

Not much assistance needed with these nutsy women, who all have what I call “vocal fry.”

But none more nutsy than Corrine. The drama is getting out of hand and she is insisting on going all the way, right away!

By the way, Corrine is 24 years old, and has her OWN NANNY, who makes her bed, washes her clothes, and makes her cheesy pasta, yet claims she’s ready for love and marriage!

Her big surprise? Whip cream.

She used the sundae topping to cover her breast, which she whipped out, and then wanted Nick to lick it off.

Nick was trying not to buy into her antics, although he did like it.

Corrine had already been given a rose, so she had nothing to lose, except sleep, which she decided was more important than showing up for the rose ceremony. Maybe she skipped out because things didn’t end so well with nick and the whip cream.

She did however make it to the group date, where the girls and Nick performed as back-up dancers for the Backstreet Boys concert.

Corrine was not happy during that either, complaining that if she is not the center of Nick’s attention she’s not happy.

Needless to say, the other girls are asking Nick now if he is really looking for a wife or just someone to you know what with!