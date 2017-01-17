Lisa Loves Showbiz: Lifetime Announces New Michael Jackson Film

On Friday, British TV network, SKY, cancelled their controversial episode of the comedy series, Urban Myths, in which Joseph Fiennes plays Michael Jackson.

Now, Lifetime announced their biopic which is tentatively titled, Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.

The movie is based on the 2014 book written by Jackson’s two former bodyguards Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days.

In the book, they detail first-hand, the extreme measures they took to protect Jackson, specifically his final sixteen weeks.

The film will be told from the perspective of Michael’s former bodyguards, Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard.

Filming begins next month, and the role of Michael Jackson will be played by Navi, a known top Michael Jackson tribute artist. This will be his first acting gig

Chad L. Coleman, from The Walking Dead, will play Whitfield, one of the bodyguards.

There is no set air date yet.

There is also another book being turned into a TV series based off of Tavis Smiley’s 2016 book, Before You Judge Me, The Triumph and Tragedy of Michael Jackson’s Last Days.

Maybe Paris Jackson will be in that TV series, because we now know she has been bitten by the acting bug.

Sources say she has already met with Lee Daniels creator of Empire, and now the new Fox show Star.

Sources say Lee wants Paris to join the cast.

TMZ caught up with Paris and asked if her dad would approve of her stepping into the spotlight to which she replied, “Sure hope so, just trying to make him proud.”

