Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sky Arts Decides Not To Air Michael Jackson Episode Following Family Outrage

January 13, 2017 8:33 AM By Lisa Stanley
Remember when they used to say “When EF Hutton speaks they listen?” Well, when Paris Jackson speaks, the British production company, Sky Arts, listens.

This almost never happens, but it did. Sky Arts,  the people responsible for making that British TV comedy series, Urban Myths featuring actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson, has been pulled.

They made the decision to not broadcast the controversial comedy after they received such angry tweets from Michael Jackson’s family, including  daughter Paris Jackson, who said she was so insulted she could vomit.

Sky Art’s statement reads, “We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael and Marlon a 30 min episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myth series”.

They went on to say, “The decision was taken in light of the concerns expresses by Michael Jackson’s immediate family, we set out to take a lighthearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offense. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision”

The episode was set to air January 19th.

