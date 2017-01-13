Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mariah Carey Finally Weighs In On New Year’s Debacle

“They foiled me” says Mariah Carey, as she finally weighs in on that disastrous New Year’s Eve performance.

More than a week after, the singer is still claiming she was sabotaged.

On Sunday she posted an audio recording on Twitter, addressing the performance in her “own words.” The tweet was accompanied by hashtag #Thefoiler.

The video was almost two minutes long, pretty much longer than she sang live on the New Year’s Eve special.

Check out her audio tweet –

For anyone who missed the Times Square debacle, in short Carey spent five minutes roaming the stage and singing fragments of her hit songs.

Yesterday, another singer, Mel B of the Spice Girls, weighed in while she was co-hosting The Real

She had this to say –