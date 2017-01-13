Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mariah Carey Finally Weighs In On New Year’s Debacle

January 13, 2017 8:49 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Mariah Carey, Mel B

They foiled me” says Mariah Carey, as she finally weighs in on that disastrous New Year’s Eve performance.

More than a week after, the singer is still claiming she was sabotaged.

On Sunday she posted an audio recording on Twitter, addressing the performance in her “own words.” The tweet was accompanied by hashtag #Thefoiler.

The video was almost two minutes long, pretty much longer than she sang live on the New Year’s Eve special.

Check out her audio tweet –

For anyone who missed the Times Square debacle, in short Carey spent five minutes roaming the stage and singing fragments of her hit songs.

Yesterday, another singer, Mel B of the Spice Girls, weighed in while she was co-hosting The Real

She had this to say –

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live