Chewbacca Actor Helps Star Wars Fan Get Lifesaving Lung Transplant

WESTWOOD (CBSLA.com) — It seemed the force was with Kathlyn Chassey, who was so sick she almost died.

She was born with cystic fibrosis, which can cause severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

When Chassey’s lungs were shutting down, doctors in her home state of Texas put her on an artificial lung. But time was running out.

“We were planning her funeral,” said Chassey’s mother, Julieann.

The 24-year-old’s only hope was a lung transplant. But every hospital she approached in the Southwest turned her down because they said her case was too risky.

“Everybody needs a chance, and I needed a chance,” Chassey said.

Her parents refused to give up and reached out to Peter Mayhew, who plays Chewbacca in the Star Wars movies. He is also a Texas resident.

