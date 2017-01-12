Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian’ Debut And Kanye West Flaunts Kim Kardashian Air Freshener

I know some of you guys don’t care about the Kardashians, but somehow, America is still enamored.

Khloe Kardashian has a new show on E! called Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian debuting tonight, in which she has a slew of celebrity trainers give full body makeovers on a bunch of regular people.

While Khloe is busy building booties, Kim is off to Dubai for her first major public appearance since the Paris heist.

Speaking of the heist, police had taken 17 people into custody this week, and yesterday they released three of them. A limo driver who drove for Kim while in Paris and two others.

Fourteen people remain in custody, one of which police say left DNA that was found on the handcuffs and gag used to tie Kim up. Police say two other suspects traveled to Antwerp, the center of the European diamond trade, right after the heist.

Good thing they didn’t travel here, because they might have found another gem – Kanye West’s car air freshener.

TMZ got shots of Kanye leaving Beyonce and Jay Z’s house, and as he opened his Range Rover, door clearly in sight hanging from the rear view mirror, was an air freshener – a KIMOJI of Kim crying.

Many have described the gesture as “true love.” https://t.co/9wSypJ628G — Love & Friendship (@friendship7405) January 11, 2017

One twitter user tweeted out “favorite image of 2017 so far.”

One more bit of news being reported this morning. Several media outlets reported that Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West will NOT attend school next year.

Instead, they will home school her out of fear she could get kidnapped.