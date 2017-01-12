Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian’ Debut And Kanye West Flaunts Kim Kardashian Air Freshener

January 12, 2017 9:33 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Kanye West, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashain, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

I know some of you guys don’t care about the Kardashians, but somehow, America is still enamored.

Khloe Kardashian has a new show on E! called Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian debuting tonight, in which she has a slew of celebrity trainers give full body makeovers on a bunch of regular people.

While Khloe is busy building booties, Kim is off to Dubai for her first major public appearance since the Paris heist.

Speaking of the heist, police had taken 17 people into custody this week, and yesterday they released three of them. A limo driver who drove for Kim while in Paris and two others.

Fourteen people remain in custody, one of which police say left DNA that was found on the handcuffs and gag used to tie Kim up. Police say two other suspects traveled to Antwerp, the center of the European diamond trade, right after the heist.

Good thing they didn’t travel here, because they might have found another gem – Kanye West’s car air freshener.

TMZ got shots of Kanye leaving Beyonce and Jay Z’s house, and as he opened his Range Rover, door clearly in sight hanging from the rear view mirror, was an air freshener – a KIMOJI of Kim crying.

One twitter user tweeted out “favorite image of 2017 so far.”

One more bit of news being reported this morning. Several media outlets reported that Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West will NOT attend school next year.

Instead, they will home school her out of fear she could get kidnapped.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live