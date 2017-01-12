Lisa Loves Showbiz: Jackson Family And Fans Are Not Happy About Joseph Fiennes Casting

We told you yesterday about the British made for TV film, Urban Myths, in which actor Joseph Fiennes is portraying Michael Jackson.

The premise is centered around a road trip that Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando reportedly took with Jackson after September 11th.

The three reportedly drove from New York to Ohio after all planes were grounded.

Now some people don’t find the casting of Fiennes amusing, one being Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson.

She took to Twitter yesterday to share her disgust over the controversial casting writing, “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I am sure plenty of people are as well, and honestly makes me want to vomit” she added, “It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting not just towards my father, but my godmother (Taylor) as well. Where is the respect shameful portrayal.”

And it’s not just the Jackson family who disapproves of the casting. Fans have created a petition to boycott the film.

In the petition fans say, “It’s easy to see why the story would make a compelling film, but it’s harder to understand why the actor, best known for his role is Shakespeare in Love, was the first choice to play of the world’s most iconic black musicians.

The petition is currently close to its target goal of 25,000 signatures.