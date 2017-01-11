Three-Day Discounted Disneyland Passes Now On Sale For SoCal Residents

January 11, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Disneyland

by Crystal Zahler

The happiest place on earth just put discounted passes on sale for SoCal residents!

Disneyland is selling discounted passes for Southern California residents!

A 3 day park pass is $149 and if you prefer a park hopper because you can’t get enough of Disneyland or California Adventure, it will be $189. These magical tickets are available from now through May 22nd, with the only block out dates being from April 9th through April 23rd.

If you want to get up bright and early to beat that Cars Land line the tickets also include the Magic Morning option. Meaning, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays as long as it’s available on the date you go, arriving an hour and 15 minutes before the park’s normal opening time is totally cool and actually recommended!

So put on your walking shoes and those Mickey ears!

You can purchase your tickets here, to enjoy your 3 days of Disney fun!

