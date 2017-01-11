Taco Bell Releasing Fried Chicken Shell Taco

Taco Bell announced this morning that they’ll be releasing their latest innovation, the Naked Chicken Chalupa, nationwide on January 21st.

What exactly is a Naked Chicken Chalupa? The easiest way to describe it is a fried chicken shell taco.

According to a press release, “the shell is made with four ounces of marinated, all-white-meat, antibiotic-free chicken kicked up with bold Mexican spices and seasoning, and is packed with fresh shredded lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch.”

“Something this delicious yet different is bound to ruffle some feathers; some might even cluck their tongues at it,” said Marisa Thalberg, Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer. “However, we feel confident that once our fans get a taste of the Naked Chicken Chalupa they are going to understand exactly why this is our next big, fun and craveable innovation, following in the footsteps of the Doritos Locos Tacos five years ago and the Quesalupa just last year.”

The Naked Chicken Chalupa will cost $2.99.

January 21st can’t come soon enough.