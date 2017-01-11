Oreo Flavored Cadbury Eggs Exist…Just Not in the U.S.

by Crystal Zahler
Cadbury Egg has released an alternative version of its famous chocolate filled candy.
Think the chocolatey shell of a Cadbury egg, but instead of crème inside, Oreo cream mixed with biscuit filling!
Oreo Cadbury Eggs won’t have the red, blue, and yellow foil either, but an Oreo encasement to prevent damage to the egg! Genius.
For you O.G. Cadbury lovers out there, don’t worry! The traditional Cadbury Crème egg is here to stay.
The most egg-citing thing of all is that the Oreo editions will also be available in the Egg ‘n’ Spoon version which comes with 4 eggs.
Cadbury Oreo eggs better make their way over to the U.S. ASAP!
#TBT / Please God bring these to the U.S.! Last year I sent a Canadian the Cinnamon Bun Oreos, and her return gift was 12 expertly packed Cadbury Oreo Eggs. These were an easy and convincing 10/10, even besting the new Reese's Eggs I posted about the other day. Whose Oreo D do we have to suck to get these in the States? 🤔#AskingForAFriend #ImTheFriend