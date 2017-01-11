Lisa Loves Showbiz: Joseph Fiennes Plays Michael Jackson In ‘Urban Myths’ Television Series

Michael Jackson’s song Black or White is taking on a whole new meaning this morning. Apparently, if you’re planning on playing Michael Jackson, it really doesn’t matter if your black or white!

At least not to a bunch of British film makers who think that actor Joseph Fiennes makes a great MJ in their new eight part series, Urban Myths.

Fiennes has been cast to play Michael Jackson in the new TV movie, and he says he was just as surprised as we were by the casting.

There is a ton of outrage on Twitter over the casting. Users are going crazy with hashtags like #Insulting.

One person tweeted out, “I say Denzel play Elvis in next movie to be fair.” Another person projected an Oscar nod, saying that Fiennes better not get one.

Don’t worry, that won’t happen, because this role is in a British TV movie, not the big screen.

The premise is crazy according to Fiennes,but he goes on to say that there is nothing malicious about this movie, referring to the plot in which Michael Jackson and Elizabeth Taylor head out on a cross-country road trip during the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.



Like many Twitter users, not everyone is happy with the casting in the Jackson family either.

Michael’s nephew TJ called the movie “Offensive” and said “like everyone else Michael was distraught saddened and trying to process what had just happened. He stayed with a family friend in New Jersey for a week before flying back to LA.”

We all fell in love with Michael and still love him today.

Check out the Urban Myths trailer: