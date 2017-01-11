Lisa Loves Showbiz: ‘Flip or Flop’ Co-Hosts Tarek And Christina El Moussa Head For Divorce

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and estranged wife Christina have been flip flopping around their marriage.

The two separated last May, and while some thought they may be able to patch things up, but yesterday, Tarek filed for divorce. According to TMZ, he is seeking spousal support from his estranged wife.

According to the papers filed, Tarek is asking for joint custody of their two children Taylor, 6 and son Brayden, 16 months. He is also asking the judge to block her from collecting money from him.

Despite those requests, Tarek still wants to continue their HGTV reality show saying, “It’s civilized, or as best as it can be under the circumstances.”

Since their separation, Tarek and Christina have been co-parenting their kids and started dating other people. She is linked to a family contractor, while Tarek was linked to their former nanny.

HGTV says “They continue to work and film together several days a week and they have resumed filming new episodes of season 7 and will likely film together for another 7-8 months.”