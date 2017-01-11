Eddie Vedder Covers Neil Young & Patti Smith at Obama Farewell

By Amanda Wicks

Eddie Vedder performed at President Barack Obama’s farewell address last night (Jan. 10), and attendees captured some of his more memorable moments via live-streaming apps.

Vedder took the stage before Obama. Besides performing his own song “Rise” from the Into the Wild soundtrack with the Chicago children’s choir, Voice of Chicago, Vedder performed an array of covers. Each was appropriately political and empowering considering the event. He sang Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World,” Patti Smith’s “People Have the Power,” and Labi Siffre’s “(Something Inside) So Strong.”

Attendees used Periscope and other live-streaming apps to share Vedder’s time onstage with those who weren’t at McCormick Place in Chicago.

