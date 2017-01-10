Lisa Loves Showbiz: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reach A Divorce Pact And Jamie Foxx Explains Restaurant Altercation

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally reached a divorce pact.
USA Today says they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum, and promise to work together to reunify their family.
They are committed to act as a united front to make things right.
And on another united front, Jamie Foxx is setting the record straight about a report that he and his entourage were involved in a physical altercation while dining at CATCH LA here in West Hollywood.
The alleged confrontation occurred Saturday night, when according to TMZ, some diners went up to Foxx’s table and asked him and his posse to quiet down.
TMZ says words were exchanged, and then took a violent turn. Foxx turned to Instagram yesterday to clear things up.
In a video statement, holding a white towel over one eye making it look like he was injured, had this to say –
Turns out it was all just shameless promotion!
No shame in his game! As you heard, Sleepless opens Friday January 13th.