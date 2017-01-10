Lisa Loves Showbiz: 17 Arrested In Connection With Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery And Ben Affleck Talks Golden Globes With Jimmy Kimmel

Yesterday, 17 people were arrested in connection with robbing Kim Kardashian at gun point in Paris back in October and making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

This morning, Page Six in The New York Post reported that one of those arrested was Kim’s Paris chauffeur, who they say was allegedly in on the heist.

Us Weekly reports that two others of the 17 arrested, may actually have or know where her 4 million dollar diamond ring is, and that she may actually get it back.

In the meantime, a newly released trailer for Keeping up with the Kardashians was released this week. In it, Kim breaks her silence about the robbery and also reveals her reaction to Kanye West’s reported break down just a month later.

All of this has really stressed Kim out. She tweeted that she is now getting psoriasis on her face, where she says she now has patches of dry scaly skin.

Ben Affleck was on with Jimmy Kimmel last night and Kimmel, not being able to help himself, had to bring up the fact that Casey Affleck, who just won a Golden Globe for Manchester by the Sea, forgot to thank his brother in his acceptance speech.

A little embarrassing said Kimmel.

So, if Casey wins the Oscar, Ben says it would be the first time someone won an Oscar with much more embarrassing traits than forgetting to thank your brother.

Check out the clip-