Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Private Eyes" by Hall and Oates

George Lucas To Decide Location For His Museum – Los Angeles Or San Francisco?

January 10, 2017 12:23 PM
Filed Under: Exposition Park, george lucas, Los Angeles, Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, Mellody Hobson, San Francisco, Vermont Avenue

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Will the force be Los Angeles or San Francisco? George Lucas will decide soon where to build the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

The city of L.A. is offering the creator of the Star Wars franchise seven acres of land, which is currently a parking lot, on Vermont Avenue in Exposition Park for his project.

That site is nestled near the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County and west of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement saying: “We would welcome the opportunity to be a permanent home for this incredible collection, which would become part of a museum culture that is unrivaled in the United States.”

The mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee, is also vying for the museum to be built on Treasure Island.

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live