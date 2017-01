After a quick tease during the holidays, it’s now official.

U2 has announced “U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017” with one of their stops being the Rose Bowl on May 20!

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, January 17 at 10am through Ticketmaster.com.

This is going to be one concert you’re not going to want to miss!