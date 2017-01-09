Flight 101: Billy Joel in Los Angeles and New York City

K-EARTH 101 has your free tickets to see Billy Joel at his first ever show at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 13th.

And everyone who wins also gets their name on the Flight 101 standby list to see Billy rock Madison Square Garden in New York City!

We’ll let you know which Billy Joel song to be listening for. When you hear it just be the correct caller to 1-800-232-KRTH (5784).

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10am through Ticketmaster.

Click here for contest rules.

Sponsored by Frontier Communications the new provider of FiOS services in your area. Visit getfrontiernow.com.