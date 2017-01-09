Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "No Rain" by Blind Melon

Assemblyman Proposes Renaming Stretch Of 110 Freeway After Vin Scully

January 9, 2017 1:46 PM
Filed Under: Vin Scully

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — An assemblyman is hoping to honor Vin Scully by putting the legendary broadcaster’s name on a local freeway.

The office of Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) announced a bill Monday a plan to change the name of part of the 110 Freeway near Dodger Stadium to the Vin Scully Freeway.

The freeway would be just the latest honor for Scully, who retired last year after 67 years in the Dodgers’ broadcast booth.

A street leading to Dodger Stadium was renamed in honor of Scully in April. Scully late last year was also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Along with his proposal to rename the stretch of pavement, Gomez also asked the California Department of Transportation for a cost estimate for the project.

The bill would seek to finance the new freeway signs through private donations.

Gomez is a noted Dodgers fan. He was reportedly absent from a floor session of the State Assembly two years ago while he attended an opening-day Dodgers game.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live