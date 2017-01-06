WATCH: Mom Sums Up Parenthood While Locked In A Pantry

January 6, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Children, Mother, family, kids, Viral video, parenting, parent

By Sarah Carroll

Ah, the joys of parenthood! Sure, those little babies are adorable, but they’re also a lot of hard work.

No one is more aware of this than Ashley Gardner. She gave birth to quadruplets in 2014 after going through IVF treatments.

Gardner was desperate for a few minutes of alone time, so she locked herself inside her own pantry!

While chowing down on some licorice, she filmed her hilarious first-hand account of what it’s like to be a parent.

“Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night, so I’m hiding in the pantry. Eating a treat. Is that wrong? They don’t ever go away. They want everything you have!”

The camera then pans down to reveal one of her daughters peeking underneath the door for a glimpse of mom.

“See? She’s always there!” Gardner said.

Watch the hilariously honest video below…

