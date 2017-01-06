Billy Joel to Play Legendary Baseball Stadiums in 2017

By Robyn Collins
Billy Joel has some “firsts” lined up for 2017. The Piano Man is going to be playing several massive venues this touring season. Among those, he’s scheduled to play Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium for the first time and play the first concert ever at the Atlanta Braves’ new soon-to-be-opened SunTrust Park.
While Billy Joel is best known as a New Yorker, the artist first came to prominence in the 1970’s living in Los Angeles as a piano player and lounge singer at the Executive Room in Los Angeles under the name, Bill Martin. So, his first ever performance at Dodger Stadium is homecoming of sorts.
The legendary rocker will hit up Cleveland, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia, as well as adding another show at Madison Square Garden.
Jan. 11 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
Jan. 27 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 10 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
March 3 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
March 24 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
April 5 – Uniondale, N.Y. @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 14 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ SunTrust Park
May 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium
May 25 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden Arena
July 14 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Progressive Field
Aug. 11 – Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field
Aug. 30 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park
Sept. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park
Tickets go on sale to the general public Jan. 13 via Ticketmaster.
