By Madeline Spear

Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to show off his basketball skills on Tuesday.

The singer attended the Lakers game with wife Jessica Biel and hit center court, where he made not one, but two half-court shots.

Still got that range… Grizz took the L. All good though… bounce back!!! A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:33pm PST

Timberlake went on to share another shot, just so the haters knew it was real.

And just in case y'all thought it was a fluke… A video posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jan 3, 2017 at 11:34pm PST

Just another reason to love JT.