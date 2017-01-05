Alaska Airlines Begins Regular Service To Cuba From LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The first regularly scheduled commercial flight between the United States and Cuba in decades will take off Thursday from Los Angeles International Airport.

Alaska Airlines Flight 286 departs LAX at 8:50 a.m., carrying a 50-person delegation of governmental, business and tourism dignitaries on a trade mission, along with more than 100 other passengers, many of whom are returning to Cuba for the first time in decades.

Alaska officials estimated last year that Cuba flights from Los Angeles could serve an estimated 190,000 passengers per year, serving a U.S. city with one of the largest Cuban American populations outside of Florida.