List Of Winning Floats From 128th Annual Rose Parade

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — Here is a list of the winning floats from the 128th annual Rose Parade:

— Bob Hope Trophy for most comical and amusing entry: La Canada-Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association, “Backyard Rocketeer.”

— Craftsman Trophy for exceptional achievement in showmanship, floats longer than 55 feet: Netflix,”Soar Beyond Imagination.”

— Crown City Innovation Trophy for best use of imagination and innovation to advance the art of floral design: 24-Hour Fitness, “Do More With Your 24.”

— Directors’ Trophy for outstanding artistic merit in design and floral presentation: “Western Asset Management Company, “Prosperity In the Wild.”

— Extraordinaire Trophy for most spectacular float: Lucy Pet, “Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K-9 Wave Maker.”

— Fantasy Trophy for most outstanding display of fantasy and imagination: BDK, A Singpoli Affiliate, “The Monkey King: Journey To Success.”

— Founders’ Trophy for most beautiful float built and decorated by community or organization volunteers: Cal Poly Universities, “A New Leaf.”

–Governor’s Trophy for best depiction of life in California: Downey Rose Float Association, “The Gold Rush.”

