Volunteers In Irwindale Hoping To Set World Record For Longest, Heaviest Single-Chassis Float

IRWINDALE (CBSLA.com) — Dragons, sand castles and stars. If you can think it, it’s probably being made out of something organic.

Volunteers in Irwindale Tuesday night were gluing, pasting and mounting tiny details onto their floats to be featured in the 2017 Rose Parade on Sunday.

But one float is about to take on aN even bigger challenge. The “Lucy Pet’s Gnarly Crankin’ K-9 Wave Machine” is on track to set a Guinness Book of World Record for the longest and heaviest single-chassis float.

The float is 125 feet long, 68 tons and will hold 8,000 gallons of water in a tank for two surfing dogs. It is so long, it would not even fit in a GoPro shot.

