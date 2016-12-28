Flight 101: Billy Idol in Las Vegas

December 28, 2016 12:00 AM

K-EARTH 101’s Flight 101 is now boarding for a trip to see Billy Idol in Las Vegas!

Here’s how to be placed on the Flight 101 standby list:

1.  Beginning Monday, January 2 listen for the cue to call.

2.  Be the correct caller to 1-800-232-KRTH (5784).

Then tune into Gary Bryan on Monday, January 9 as he announces the lucky winner and sets them up with a pair of tickets to see Billy Idol: Forever at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, round trip air, a 2-night stay, plus some spending money!

Sponsored by Frontier Communications the new provider of FiOS services in your area.

Click here for official contest rules.

