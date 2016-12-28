2017 Law Bans Drivers From Holding Phone While Driving

December 28, 2016 10:33 AM
Filed Under: Assembly Bill 1785, Cellphone Law, Distracted driving, Hands Free Law, Mobile Phone

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Road trip selfies, on-the-go playlist changes, and re-centering Google maps: starting Jan. 1, doing any of these things while driving a vehicle will be illegal.

Under Assembly Bill 1785, California drivers will be prohibited from using their phones unless the device is mounted on the dashboard or windshield or is in voice-activation mode.

Gov. Jerry Brown signed AB1785 into law in September. Violators must pay a $20 fine for the first offense and $50 for each subsequent offense.

The new law does not apply to emergency services professionals such as police and firefighters while “using an electronic wireless communications device while operating an authorized emergency vehicle…in the course and scope of his or her duties.”

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, 80 percent of vehicle crashes involve some sort of driver inattention; up to 3000 people nationwide are killed in crashes where driver distractions are involved; and talking on a mobile phone or texting is the most common source of driver distractions.

Liza Xu said the new restrictions will take some getting used to. “That’s impossible because I would have to tie my hand to the side and not touch it. I drive a lot, and I have to use the phone. So I don’t know if I’m going to be able to drive in 2017,” she joked.

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live