K-EARTH 101’s Commercial Free Totally 80s New Year’s Eve

December 27, 2016 10:41 AM

Get ready to party like it’s 2016…eighties style!

Beginning at 6pm New Year’s Eve until 3am New Year’s Day, tune in to K-EARTH 101 for your party playlist of the best 80s hits as you ring in the new year!

Kick 2016 off right and party with all your favorite 80s artists from Prince, Michael Jackson, Pat Benatar, Bon Jovi, U2, Blondie and so many more!

It’s an all 80s New Year’s Eve, totally commercial free!

Brought to you by Your Southern California Chevy Dealers. It’s the Chevy Red Tag Sales Event! Visit your Southern California Chevy Dealer for holiday deals that are sure to please.

