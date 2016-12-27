Longtime ‘Never On Sunday’ Policy In Effect For 2017 Rose Parade

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — The Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena: it’s a century-old tradition that Angelenos have long made a part of their annual New Year’s Day celebration.

Except, of course, when it’s not.

For just the 19th time in the parade’s 123-year-old history, the Rose Parade will take place on Jan. 2 to observe the long-standing “Never on Sunday” tradition.

The unofficial policy first came into effect in 1893, when the parade fell on New Year’s Day and officials opted to instead hold the Tournament of Roses events on the following Monday to avoid interfering with Sunday worship services and potentially scaring any horses tied up outside churches along the parade route.

