Electric-Vehicle Users Could See Power Bills Skyrocket In New Year

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) – Electric-vehicle owners in the Southern California Edison service area could get sticker shock on their electric bills beginning Jan. 1.

In 2017, a new fee will take effect for customers who use more than four times the average amount of electricity of other families in their area.

To help mitigate that cost, Edison offers two separate rate options for EV owners, the Electric Vehicle and Time of Use plans.

Under the Electric Vehicle plan, electricity used to charge your car is billed under a separate meter. Lower rates will apply during off-peak hours of 9 p.m. to noon.

Under the Time of Use plan, you are charged lower rates at night, between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m., but you pay more for electricity during the day, with on-peak rates from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you remain under the standard plan, you will have to pay a monthly high usage fee when you go over 400 percent of the baseline usage for your area.

