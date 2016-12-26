Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "What I Like About You" by The Romantics

U2 to Celebrate ‘Joshua Tree’ 30th Anniversary, Release New Album in 2017

It looks like they'll be doing some special shows. December 26, 2016 12:05 PM
Filed Under: U2

By Brian Ives

2017 is looking to be a big year for U2, according to a video that they posted to their YouTube page yesterday.

In the video, all four guys are in a dark room decorating a “joshua tree” with Christmas lights, as the Edge plays “Little Drummer Boy” on guitar.

“Happy Christmas, everyone.” Bono says. “Next year’s gonna be a big year for the U2 group. We have Songs of Experience coming,” which is the follow up to their 2014 album Songs of Innocence. “And to honor the 30th anniversary of Joshua Tree, we have some very special shows. Very special.”

And then as the lights go out and the guys walk away, Bono whispers, “Joshua Tree.”

Billboard is speculating that U2 is planning a stadium tour this summer, and that they will headline Bonnaroo.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live