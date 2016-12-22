Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "You Keep Me Hanging On" by Kim Wilde

Uber Backs Down, Pulls Self-Driving Cars Off Calif. Roads

December 22, 2016 10:11 AM
Filed Under: Self-Driving Cars, Uber

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Uber pulled its self-driving cars from California roads after state regulators moved to revoke their registrations, officials said Wednesday.

The move comes after a week of talks between the ride-hailing company and state regulators failed.

Hours after Uber launched the service in its hometown of San Francisco last Wednesday, the Department of Motor Vehicles threatened legal action if the company did not stop. The cars need the same special permit as the 20 other companies testing self-driving technology in California, regulators argued.

Uber maintains it does not need a permit because the cars are not sophisticated enough to continuously drive themselves, although the company promotes them as “self-driving.”

Read more at CBSLA.com.

