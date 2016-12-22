Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Announce Birth Of Third Baby Girl

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant got an early Christmas gift – a healthy, 7-pound baby girl.
On their respective Instagram accounts, the couple posted the photo of Bianka Bella Bryant swaddled and sleeping in a pink knitted blanket and cap.
The proud parents said Bianka was born on Dec. 5.
“Kobe and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!!!” Vanessa Bryant wrote on Instagram.
Bryant and his wife have two older daughters – 13-year-old Natalia and 10-year-old Gianna.