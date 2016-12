By Madeline Spear

Gary and Lisa sat down with Serena Wolf, daughter of producer Dick Wolf, to discuss her new cookbook, The Dude Diet: Clean(ish) Food For People Who Like to Eat Dirty.

The cookbook focuses on eating healthy without having to give up the foods you love.

Wolf even brought in some delicious #DudeDiet snacks, and shared some of her favorite recipes (including healthy hangover foods)!

Listen to the full interview now!